Ted’s notebook f1 post qualifying - Dutch gp 2022

Ted’s notebook f1 post qualifying - Dutch gp 2022
3 September 2022 by    1 min read

Ted Kravitz gives his view after qualifying for the 2022 Dutch Fromula One Grand Prix.

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.