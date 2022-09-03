Max and Charles - it's never been closer by Peter Windsor

Qualifying for the Dutch GP was unbelievably close - as it was always going to be around the relatively short Zandvoort stadium circuit - but Red Bull's Max Verstappen delivered for his fans in the closing seconds of Q3, taking the pole by the smallest margin (0.021sec) seen in F1 this year.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz start second and third for Ferrari, ahead of a resurgent Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Sergio Perez (Red Bull). Hamilton and team-mate George Russell (who will start P6) might have been higher up the grid but for Perez' last-second moment on the T13 banked last corner. In this video, Peter Windsor looks at the real differences between the qualifying laps of Max and Charles - and at the race ahead.

