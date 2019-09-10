Should Leclerc get a penalty?


9 F1 Fan comments on “Should Leclerc get a penalty?

  3. ok then

    Yes, he got a black and white flag so he was guilty but no punishment was given. Bit like robbing a bank of a million euros and being found guilty, given no punishment and allowed to keep the money.
    Basically every driver is now allowed to block an illegal overtaking move once.

  5. Simon Saivil

    Rule of a leading car being allowed to LEGALLY block ONCE the pursuing car from overtaking was always in place. The rule explicitly states that MULTIPLE blockages at the same attempt are NOT allowed - no zig-zagging.

  6. ok then

    It also states you can't run another car off the track, you must leave a cars width especially in the braking zone. THIS IS WHY LECLERC GOT A WARNING, but no punishment, for breaking the rule. Simples

  7. charles green

    its no wonder formula1 is loosing out to MotoGP Leclerc should have got at least 3 mins shows how the stewards control who can win sack the stewards now they are not consistent

  8. John Scaife-Elliott

    The stewards had their eyes wide shut at Monza for a Ferrari win. Moving in the breaking area should not be allowed. Also make a penalty for going straight on at the chicane. A penalty of ten secondl for that mistake should sort that out.

