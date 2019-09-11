McLaren Unboxed | The Magic of Monza


The Formula 1 midfield battles rages on in front of a typically passionate and colourful Italian support. In the end it's a race of mixed fortunes for the team, with Carlos retiring and Lando moving up the field to secure a points finish.

