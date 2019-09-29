Peter Windsor's 2019 Russian F1 GP Analysis





Peter Windsor applauds Lewis Hamilton's sensational win in the Russian GP - but analyses, too, the disappointing day for Ferrari. Sebastian Vettel retired with an MGU-K failure and Charles Leclerc finished only P3 after cruising behind his team-mate in the opening laps and then making a second (tyre) pit stop in a Safety Car period. Ergo, a Mercedes 1-2, with Valtteri Bottas earning his money with a nice defensive drive. Could/should Ferrari have won with Leclerc? Peter answers the question in this video.

It was quite a race, the Russian GP - and one that Ferrari will rue, I suspect, for quite some time. Elsewhere, there was lots going on - lots of battles in the F1 mid-field and the usual frenetic racing in F3/F2. Congratulations to Robert Shwartzman (F3) and Nyck De Vries (F2) on securing their respective championships. Robert had to beat a stellar line-up within his own Prema team, let alone a deep seam of talent in general, to win the FIA F3 series; and Nyck, who drives for ART, deserves all the glory he can muster. He lost his McLaren deal to Lando Norris but he never let it get to him. He's quick and he's persistent and he deserves the F2 title.

