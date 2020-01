"""Our latest Formula 1 2019 feature on Alfa Romeo Racing. Alfa Romeo Racing’s Kimi Räikkönen heads to Japan needing a strong result, after four-straight disappointing races immediately following F1’s summer break… with no points scored. The Iceman was Mister Consistency in the first half of 2019, with top-10 results at eight of the first 12 races and went into the break eighth in the drivers’ standings on 31 points.

