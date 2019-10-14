2019 Japanese F1 GP Animated Timelapse





Watch this timelapse and relive the 2019 Japanese F1 GP in 1 minute.

The outcome of the 17th race of the 2019 F1 season was again very different than most people would ever have thought.

Sebastian Vettel had an awkward moment when he wanted to start to early and almost was penalized for making a false start, while Valtteri Bottas had the best start of the whole grid and catapulted past the German to get into the lead.

Bottas scored his first win in Japan for Mercedes and now has 6 victories under his belt. Max Verstappen, who already won 7 races had to retire The damaged caused by the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, who received a 5s penalty after the race for causing a collision. The Ferrari driver also got a 10s penalty for driving a car in an unsafe condition.





