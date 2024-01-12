Guenther Steiner SACKED!!!!!!!!!
Conor Moore takes on the Steiner exit...
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
Conor Moore takes on the Steiner exit...
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
Most recent 15 F1 Videos items:
Monday, 15 Jan 2024Guenther Steiner explains shock Haas 2024 F1 exit
Tuesday, 2 Jan 2024Logan Sargeant | The Step Up | Williams Racing
Friday, 22 Dec 2023Aston Martin F1 Team New Campus Update | Dec 2023
Tuesday, 12 Dec 2023Coulthard Driving One Of The Most Dominant F1 Cars Ever - 3
Friday, 8 Dec 2023Watch the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony 2023 Tonight LIVE
Monday, 4 Dec 2023Yuki and Daniel play GUESS THE F1 TRACK
Tuesday, 28 Nov 20232023 Abu Dhabi F1 GP Race analysis by Peter Windsor
Sunday, 26 Nov 2023Kevin Magnussen's Secret Power Helps Him Prepare - 1
Friday, 24 Nov 2023Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Preview - Scuderia Ferrari 2023 - 1
✅ Check out all our F1 News & Updates »
Guenther Steiner SACKED!!!!!!!!!posted 4 days ago
Guenther Steiner explains shock Haas 2024 F1 exitposted 21 hours ago
F1-Fansite.com is powered by ProTrix
Another character lost to F1
The grey people are taking over with their boring rhetoric and lack of speaking their minds so they won't be castigated
F1 is becoming a nanny sport
How I long for the days of real people not scared to be controversial providing us with fun and telling how they really feel about the FIA and their bosses
Ahhh one less character for Conor, I think Gunther prefers the term contract not renewed to sacked , but lets be honest He was sacked, with the teams now spending less money than ever, its gotton more commercial strangely and as Jb above says, the days when you could speak your mind were better .but thats life roll on 24 season about 6 weeks now
I still can't quite believe the shock that he'll be gone from the paddocks & pit lanes for at least a little while.
Nothing to do with the swearing and coming out with the odd contentious statement, we can all do that. He lost his job due to the fact he was just not good enough!
That was a tough act. Haas wanted a successful team on the cheap.not possible in today’s world. Hope for the best for Steiner. Was quite the character.
I agree to a certain degree, 22 and esp 23 showed how close at least in quali th cars all haas were missing was 3-4 tenths thats not Minardi or Fortek pace, id say more than money, they need better engineers to fix the cars tyre wrecking problem, and if not better engineers then at least solve that problem , then i think even with lets say out dated facilities, which all ive heard of sofar is pitt wall, car parks and hospitality, that isnt computers or cnc machines, But heh who knows , i wish Haas well this year and, if as being boasted by Merc they can improve the car , then so can Haas