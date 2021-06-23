Gasly & Tsunoda's Language Exchange
It's time for Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda to get to know each other a little bit better!
We gave them some questions to ask each other regarding language, but then moved on to some more personal topics covering gaming, swearing, food and a whole lot more!
The questions both drivers have to answer are:
- How do you say "Thank you"?
- How do you say "Car"?
- How do dogs bark?
- Can you name the city your teammate is from?
- What are some bad words you know?
- When was the last time you played a video game and what was it?
- What's the ideal track you want to race on?
- Which actor would play you in a movie?
- If you could have one power what would it be?
- Greet nicely to fans in Japan and France.
Check out more items on this website about: