Gasly & Tsunoda's Language Exchange

It's time for Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda to get to know each other a little bit better!

We gave them some questions to ask each other regarding language, but then moved on to some more personal topics covering gaming, swearing, food and a whole lot more!

The questions both drivers have to answer are:

How do you say "Thank you"? How do you say "Car"? How do dogs bark? Can you name the city your teammate is from? What are some bad words you know? When was the last time you played a video game and what was it? What's the ideal track you want to race on? Which actor would play you in a movie? If you could have one power what would it be? Greet nicely to fans in Japan and France.

