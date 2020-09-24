Bulls' Guide To Formula 1 Pit Stops

A good pit stop is something you hear, not something you see. The perfect stop has two noises: the first noise is one, merged blat of four wheel guns firing in unison to take the wheels off, the second is another with the wheels going on.

If the stop isn’t going well, the guns will be unsynchronised and discordant, but when everyone is acting in unison, you can’t hear the individual operations. After the car has gone, the final sound of the pit stop is everyone exhaling. That’s not relief: the pit crew genuinely will forget to breathe during a pit stop.

