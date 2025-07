Adrian Reynard's racing history was full of greatness in series like IndyCar, Formula 3000 and F3.

He commanded Reynard Racing and also entered Formula 1 with .

In this episode of F1: Beyond The Grid, he explains his journey in F1 and how he helped form what later became and .

He was also March's Technical Director in the 1980s and even tried to form his own F1 team.



