Hamilton admits quitting French lessons

Sep.1 - Lewis Hamilton admits he started to learn French - and then quickly gave it up.

The six-time world champion told Belgium's RTBF broadcaster that he aimed to learn his second language during the long coronavirus shutdown.

"Yes it's true, I tried, but it didn't last very long," Hamilton admitted.

"I'm crazy - I wanted to do the lessons for a week in one day. After six days, I had done the equivalent of six weeks of lessons, but it was too intense, I clearly did too much and I quit."





A more pressing issue may be his expiring Mercedes contract, but boss Toto Wolff says they will get around to that "soon".

"Maybe the time is coming soon when we really have to talk," he told Bild newspaper.

"But we both have no stress at all, even if that sounds strange."

Meanwhile, Sebastian Vettel has confirmed rumours that he recently snapped up one of the six 1992 Williams cars that powered Nigel Mansell to the title.

"The red 5 was very interesting for me," said the departing Ferrari driver. "That car is an absolute icon."

