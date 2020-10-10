F1 Statement on COVID-19 Testing

The FIA and Formula 1 can today confirm that between Friday 2nd October and Thursday 8th October, 1,635 tests for COVID-19 have been performed on drivers, teams and personnel. Of these, 3 people tested positive.

Those cases have been managed quickly and effectively without impacting the event. The presence of fans has not affected that situation as the public was not allowed to enter the F1 bubble as per the protocol in force.

The lower number of tests conducted in this period compared to previous weeks reflects the absence of the FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 Championships from the event schedule. The FIA and Formula 1 are providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

No specific details as to teams or individuals will be provided by the FIA or Formula 1 and results will be made public every 7 days.

