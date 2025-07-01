Ferrari's Vasseur Expected to Return to the Pitwall at Silverstone

Jul.1 - One Ferrari insider is expecting Frederic Vasseur to be back in action this weekend at Silverstone.

Amid raging speculation about his future in red, the 57-year-old was suddenly missing from the paddock in Austria on Sunday, ostensibly for "personal reasons".

Nothing else is known about the nature of Vasseur's emergency, but well-known Italian journalist Leo Turrini offers the Frenchman his "best wishes".

"We'll see him on the pit wall at Silverstone," he wrote in his Quotidiano column.

Some think Ferrari is poised to pluck Antonello Coletta out of the top job at the marque's successful WEC team for 2026 and beyond. But Vasseur's replacement in Austria was his deputy Jerome d'Ambrosio, a former F1 driver.

"It's never the same when Fred isn't here," the 39-year-old Belgian, lured by Vasseur from a similar role at Mercedes last year, told RTBF.

"We call each other 20 times a day. I'm updated on everything.

"F1 is a team sport, and ours is super strong, which makes things easier."

Ferrari may be second overall behind McLaren in the constructors' standings, but all of the other top teams - including Red Bull and Mercedes - have won races in 2025 while Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have not.

"We have to take one weekend at a time," d'Ambrosio insisted.

"Our job is to be better tomorrow than we are today. The gap to McLaren was significant (in Austria), but we've seen this season that it quickly goes from one side of the fence to the other.

"Especially with Mercedes, who dominated in Canada and are struggling now. We have to bring performance where we can and we'll see at the end what the result is."

However, there is no doubt that - like most other top teams - Ferrari's in-season development program for 2025 is now winding down. D'Ambrosio did not comment on whether rumours about a new rear suspension layout debuting soon are true.

"I obviously won't reveal our plans for the next six months," he said.

"But we are at a stage where we have to think about the compromise between 2025 and 2026," d'Ambrosio added. "2026 will be a major change, but there is also 2025 and we want to improve even more."

