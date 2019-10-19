Peter Windsor shows safer track limits solution

The motor racing world was shocked in September when the FIA F3 car of Australia's Alex Peroni was launched skywards by a "sausage" kerb on the outside of Monza's famous Parabolica corner. Peroni was lucky to escape with concussion and a fractured vertebra but the dilemma is clear: how do you ensure that drivers don't abuse run-off areas by "straightening" the corners?

Jonathan Palmer, a former F1 driver and now CEO of Motor Sport Vision (MSV); Giles Butterfield, MSV Group Operations Director; and Chris Beale, of SPL Environmental, have created a unique solution by mounting sensor pads in exit kerbs. Impacts are monitored and filmed in real time and linked to the cars' transponders and to the circuits' timing systems. (MSV are successfully using the pads on all their major UK circuits, including Brands Hatch, Snetterton, Oulton Park, Donington and Cadwell Park.) In this video, Peter looks at the repercussions of Peroni's accident and talks to Chris about MSV's extensive use of the sensors.

