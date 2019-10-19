Mick Schumacher test drivers the Ferrari F8 Tributo





At the Fiorano track Mick Schumacher tries out the berlinetta powered by the most successful Ferrari V8 ever.

The F8 Tributo is Ferrari's new mid-rear-engined sports car that represents the highest expression of the Prancing Horse’s classic two-seater berlinetta. It is a car with unique characteristics and, as its name implies, is an homage to the most powerful V8 in Ferrari history.

The new car replaces the 488 GTB, with improvements across the board, providing even better control on the limit along with greater on-board comfort. The F8 Tributo punches out 50 cv more than the car it replaces, is lighter and benefits from a 10% improvement in aerodynamic efficiency along with the latest version of the Side Slip Angle Control, now in 6.1 guise. So while the F8 Tributo offers the highest levels of performance of any car in the current range, that performance is also very usable.

The F8 Tributo delivers its 720 cv without the slightest hint of turbo lag and produces an evocative soundtrack. Instantaneous power is matched by exceptional handling thanks to advanced vehicle dynamics solutions. These include a new version of the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer (FDE+) which can be activated in the manettino’s RACE position for the first time, a move designed to make performance on the limit easier to reach and control for an even greater number of drivers. The steering wheel rim is also smaller in diameter to enhance the level of tactility and make the car feel even more agile. In addition, weight reduction measures have cut the car’s dry weight by 40 kg compared to the 488 GTB, further enhancing both responsiveness and driving pleasure without impinging on interior comfort.





Ferrari F8 Tributo

Technical specifications

ENGINE

Type 90-degree V8 turbo

Overall displacement 3902 cc

Max. power output* 720 cv at 8,000 rpm

Specific power output 185 cv/l

Max. torque 770 Nm at 3,250 rpm

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Length 4611 mm

Width 1979 mm

Height 1206 mm

Dry weight** 1330 kg

PERFORMANCE

0-100 km/h 2.9 s

0-200 km/h 7.8 s

Top speed 340 km/h

FUEL CONSUMPTION/CO 2 EMISSIONS

Under homologation

* With 98 octane petrol

**With lightweight options

