F1 Nation: 2022 Emilia Romagna F1 GP Preview podcast

Ferrari’s home race is a great chance for Charles Leclerc, but even more crucial for Carlos Sainz and his hopes of challenging for the 2022 F1 title. That’s what our special guest Davide Valsecchi says. The Italian former GP2 champion and broadcaster joins Tom Clarkson, Natalie Pinkham and Damon Hill to give his take on Ferrari, and why this period of the season is so important for their title hopes.

The team also chat Red Bull, Mercedes, McLaren, AlphaTauri and Alpine. Plus, what will the return of F1 Sprint mean for the teams and drivers, and how does it feel to beat Ferrari at their home track? Andiamo!

