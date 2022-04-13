Kevin Magnussen 2022 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

A year out of F1 has changed Kevin Magnussen’s world. He’s now a father, he’s moved back to his native Denmark with his family and he’s tasted US sportscars and the Le Mans 24 hours. When the chance to return to F1 with Haas suddenly came along, Kevin Magnussen said yes immediately.

No fear. No doubt that it’s where he belongs. Kevin tells Tom Clarkson how it felt to lose his place in F1, why his second stint in the sport feels different, what it’s like racing as a dad, and his goals now he’s back in F1.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: