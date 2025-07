was the original Black Stig in the TV show "Top Gear."

Before his television career, McCarthy attempted to qualify for 10 F1 Grands Prix without success.

He drove for in 1992 and also tested for Williams and Benetton in the 1990s.

Here, he discusses his career with F1: Beyond The Grid's Tom Clarkson.

Enjoy!

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: