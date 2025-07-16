F1 Nation Reviews First Half of 2025 Season

We're in the midway point of the 2025 Formula 1 season, and it has become a battle between the two McLaren drivers.

leads his teammate, Lando Norris, by eight points. The Australian has won five races, but only one of the last six Grand Prix. Meanwhile, Norris hit a rough patch after winning the opening round in Australia, but has four wins this year, including the last two races consecutively.

Will the momentum carry on? Can any other driver from other teams fight in the second half? Here's F1 Nation's review of the 2025 F1 season's first half.

Host Tom Clarkson was joined by former F1 driver and analyst Jolyon Palmer and F1 journalist Lawrence Barretto. They also discussed current situation under new Team Principal Laurent Mekies.

