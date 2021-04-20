Wallpaper Pictures 2021 Emilia Romagna GP

AUTODROMO INTERNAZIONALE ENZO E DINO FERRARI, ITALY – APRIL 15: track branding Pirelli proof of performance during the Emilia Romagna GP at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Thursday April 15, 2021 in imola, Italy. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
AUTODROMO INTERNAZIONALE ENZO E DINO FERRARI, ITALY – APRIL 15: Pirelli proof of performance during the Emilia Romagna GP at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Thursday April 15, 2021 in imola, Italy. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Alpine F1 Team A521.
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Friday 16th April 2021. Imola, Italy.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A521.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A521 leaves the pits.
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Saturday 17th April 2021. Imola, Italy.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A521.
George Russell (GBR) Williams Racing FW43B.
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Friday 16th April 2021. Imola, Italy.
Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 16, 2021 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202104160136 // Usage for editorial use only //
Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 16, 2021 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202104160168 // Usage for editorial use only //
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M front on leaving corner
2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Saturday – LAT Images
IMOLA, ITALY – APRIL 17: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda launches off a raised kerb during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 17, 2021 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202104170175 // Usage for editorial use only //
Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda launches off a raised kerb during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 17, 2021 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202104170169 // Usage for editorial use only //
Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21 during the Emilia Romagna GP at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Friday April 16, 2021 in imola, Italy. (Photo by Mark Sutton / Sutton Images)
GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio Del Made In Italy E Dell emilia Romagna 2021 from April 16 to 18, 2021 on the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, in Imola, Italy – Photo DPPI
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A521.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Alpine F1 Team A521.
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21. GP DELL’EMILIA ROMAGNA F1/2021 – SABATO 17/04/2021
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A521.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, car from above
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Alpine F1 Team A521.
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis der Emilia Romagna 2021. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Emilia Romagna GP 2021. Lewis Hamilton
AUTODROMO INTERNAZIONALE ENZO E DINO FERRARI, ITALY – APRIL 18: The drivers line up for the start during the Emilia Romagna GP at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Sunday April 18, 2021 in imola, Italy. (Photo by Steven Tee / LAT Images)
AUTODROMO INTERNAZIONALE ENZO E DINO FERRARI, ITALY – APRIL 18: lh and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B battle at the start of the race during the Emilia Romagna GP at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Sunday April 18, 2021 in imola, Italy. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – APRIL 18: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda compete for position on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 18, 2021 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202104180173 // Usage for editorial use only //
Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda and Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren F1 Team MCL35M Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 18, 2021 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202104180253 // Usage for editorial use only //
GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio Del Made In Italy E Dell emilia Romagna 2021 from April 16 to 18, 2021 on the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, in Imola, Italy – Photo DPPI
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, leads Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, and Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21 during the Emilia Romagna GP at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Sunday April 18, 2021 in imola, Italy. (Photo by Charles Coates / LAT Images)
AUTODROMO INTERNAZIONALE ENZO E DINO FERRARI, ITALY – APRIL 18: The Safety Car leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 during the Emilia Romagna GP at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Sunday April 18, 2021 in imola, Italy. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21. GP DELL’EMILIA ROMAGNA F1/2021 – DOMENICA 18/04/2021 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21, leads Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21 during the Emilia Romagna GP at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Sunday April 18, 2021 in imola, Italy. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Alpine F1 Team A521 leads team mate Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A521.
Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21, with a broken front wing during the Emilia Romagna GP at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Sunday April 18, 2021 in imola, Italy. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
AUTODROMO INTERNAZIONALE ENZO E DINO FERRARI, ITALY – APRIL 18: Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, battles with Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21 during the Emilia Romagna GP at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Sunday April 18, 2021 in imola, Italy. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21, leads Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B during the Emilia Romagna GP at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Sunday April 18, 2021 in imola, Italy. (Photo by Mark Sutton / Sutton Images)
Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda and Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Alpine A521 Renault compete for position on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 18, 2021 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202104180318 // Usage for editorial use only //
Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda and Mick Schumacher of Germany driving the (47) Haas F1 Team VF-21 Ferrari compete for position on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 18, 2021 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202104180211 // Usage for editorial use only //
Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 16, 2021 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202104160207 // Usage for editorial use only //
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, leads Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF21, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, and Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21 entering corner
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis der Emilia Romagna 2021. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Emilia Romagna GP 2021. Lewis Hamilton
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, 99 GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio Del Made In Italy E Dell emilia Romagna 2021 from April 16 to 18, 2021 on the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, in Imola, Italy – Photo DPPI
Lewis Hamilton pits stop in the Mercedes W12 in Imola (2021)
IMOLA, ITALY – APRIL 18: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda and Sebastian Vettel of Germany driving the (5) Aston Martin AMR21 Mercedes compete for position on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 18, 2021 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202104180339 // Usage for editorial use only //
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21. GP DELL’EMILIA ROMAGNA F1/2021 – DOMENICA 18/04/2021 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
99 GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio Del Made In Italy E Dell emilia Romagna 2021 from April 16 to 18, 2021 on the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, in Imola, Italy – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21 car straight on in turn
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio Del Made In Italy E Dell emilia Romagna 2021 from April 16 to 18, 2021 on the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, in Imola, Italy – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio Del Made In Italy E Dell emilia Romagna 2021 from April 16 to 18, 2021 on the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, in Imola, Italy – Photo DPPI
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio Del Made In Italy E Dell emilia Romagna 2021 from April 16 to 18, 2021 on the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, in Imola, Italy – Photo DPPI
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M rear
99 GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, 09 MAZEPIN Nikita (rus), Haas F1 Team VF-21 Ferrari, action during the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio Del Made In Italy E Dell emilia Romagna 2021 from April 16 to 18, 2021 on the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, in Imola, Italy – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF21. GP DELL’EMILIA ROMAGNA F1/2021 – GIOVEDÌ 15/04/2021
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
Sparks fly from the rear of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action pitstop during the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio Del Made In Italy E Dell Emilia Romagna 2021 from April 16 to 18, 2021 on the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, in Imola, Italy – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Alpine F1 Team A521.
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio Del Made In Italy E Dell emilia Romagna 2021 from April 16 to 18, 2021 on the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, in Imola, Italy – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF21. GP DELL’EMILIA ROMAGNA F1/2021 – SABATO 17/04/2021
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis der Emilia Romagna 2021. Valtteri Bottas Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Emilia Romagna GP 2021. Valtteri Bottas
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M front on
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21. GP DELL’EMILIA ROMAGNA F1/2021 – GIOVEDÌ 15/04/2021
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF21. GP DELL’EMILIA ROMAGNA F1/2021 – SABATO 17/04/2021
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M car on turn
IMOLA, ITALY – APRIL 17: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 17, 2021 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202104170145 // Usage for editorial use only //
George Russell (GBR) Williams Racing FW43B.
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF21. GP DELL’EMILIA ROMAGNA F1/2021 – DOMENICA 18/04/2021 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis der Emilia Romagna 2021. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Emilia Romagna GP 2021. Lewis Hamilton
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF21. GP DELL’EMILIA ROMAGNA F1/2021 – GIOVEDÌ 15/04/2021
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, makes a pit stop
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis der Emilia Romagna 2021. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Emilia Romagna GP 2021. Lewis Hamilton
AUTODROMO INTERNAZIONALE ENZO E DINO FERRARI, ITALY – APRIL 17: Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21 during the Emilia Romagna GP at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Saturday April 17, 2021 in imola, Italy. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A521.
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis der Emilia Romagna 2021. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Emilia Romagna GP 2021. Lewis Hamilton
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M crosses the finish line during the Emilia Romagna GP at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari as 3rd. (2021)
AUTODROMO INTERNAZIONALE ENZO E DINO FERRARI, ITALY – APRIL 18: Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, the Red Bull trophy delegate and Lando Norris, McLaren, 3rd position, on the podium during the Emilia Romagna GP at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Sunday April 18, 2021 in imola, Italy. (Photo by Steven Tee / LAT Images)
Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Lando Norris, McLaren, 3rd position, and the Red Bull trophy delegate spray Champagne
IMOLA, ITALY – APRIL 18: Race winner Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates with Sergio Perez of Mexico and Red Bull Racing, Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner and his team after the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 18, 2021 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202104180413 // Usage for editorial use only //