Less on Abu Dhabi (1/3) by Peter Windsor

OK. We won't be entirely avoiding the events of Abu Dhabi - but there's still lots to talk about when we look back at F1 in 2021. In a new three-part video series, Peter Windsor responds to questions and comments from you, the viewer.

Part 1 topics include the mid-season Pirelli tyre construction change that seemed to favour Mercedes; the various ways that the F1 show could be improved without changing the cars and the qualifying/race formats; and the need to create more F1 drivers from crucial regions like the USA, India and Asia.

