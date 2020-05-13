RC Cars Fun with Ricciardo & Ocon


Boys and their toys. 😂 This was so much fun. It was so so cold, and these tiny cars were so LOUD. Officially filmed for one of our Grand Prix previews but we're sharing the outtakes NOW.

