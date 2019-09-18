Jos Verstappen 2019 Beyond the Grid interview



This week’s guest is Dutch, caused a major stir when he first jumped into an F1 car, and has the surname of Verstappen… but we’re not talking about Red Bull star Max, we’re talking about his father. Jos Verstappen had the same meteoric rise through the junior formulas as his son, culminating in an F1 debut alongside Michael Schumacher at Benetton in 1994.

He’d end up making more than 100 Grand Prix starts and scoring two podiums – although it’s fair to say it was something of a rollercoaster career, and by the time it was over he’d switched his attention to nurturing Max’s prodigious talents.

On this week’s episode he gives us the full story, describing in detail how what he learned along the way was vital for helping his son get ahead...



