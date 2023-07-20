Lando Norris: Same Interview - One Year Apart

Lando Norris 2022 Beyond the Grid podcast interview
20 July 2023 by    1 min read

While time flies in F1, so much can change in just a year! We asked Lando Norris the same questions, 365 days apart, to see if his answers changed...

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.