Wallpaper Pictures 70th Anniversary GP

The cars of pole man Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, Nico Hulkenberg, Racing Point RP20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault R.S.20, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, congratulate Nico Hulkenberg, Racing Point RP20, in Parc Ferme after he secured third on the grid
Nico Hulkenberg, Racing Point RP20, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000
GP 70MO ANNIVERSARIO F1/2020 – DOMENICA 09/08/2020 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP 70MO ANNIVERSARIO F1/2020 – VENERDÌ 07/08/2020 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP 70MO ANNIVERSARIO F1/2020 – VENERDÌ 07/08/2020 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP 70MO ANNIVERSARIO F1/2020 – SABATO 08/08/2020 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
99 GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing C39, action during the Emirates Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix 2020, from August 07 to 09, 2020 on the Silverstone Circuit, in Silverstone, United Kingdom – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing C39, action during the Emirates Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix 2020, from August 07 to 09, 2020 on the Silverstone Circuit, in Silverstone, United Kingdom – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
99 GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39, action during the Emirates Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix 2020, from August 07 to 09, 2020 on the Silverstone Circuit, in Silverstone, United Kingdom – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 09: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda on track during the F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 09, 2020 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // AP-24VZ2ACVN2111 // Usage for editorial use only //
NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 09: Daniil Kvyat of Russia driving the (26) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda on track during the F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 09, 2020 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // AP-24VZAG4AD2111 // Usage for editorial use only //
NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 08: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda during final practice for the F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 08, 2020 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Ben Stansall/Pool via Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // AP-24VM1QT8D1W11 // Usage for editorial use only //
NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 09: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda leads a line of cars during the F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 09, 2020 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Frank Augstein/Pool via Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // AP-24VYVR9YN2111 // Usage for editorial use only //
NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 09: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda on track during the F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 09, 2020 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // AP-24VYZDC7H1W11 // Usage for editorial use only //
SILVERSTONE, UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 09: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20, leads Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43, and Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 during the 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone on Sunday August 09, 2020 in Northamptonshire, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charles Coates / LAT Images)
SILVERSTONE, UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 09: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20 during the 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone on Sunday August 09, 2020 in Northamptonshire, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
SILVERSTONE, UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 09: Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 during the 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone on Sunday August 09, 2020 in Northamptonshire, United Kingdom. (Photo by Steven Tee / LAT Images)
SILVERSTONE, UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 09: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20 and Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01 battle during the 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone on Sunday August 09, 2020 in Northamptonshire, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
SILVERSTONE, UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 09: Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 during the 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone on Sunday August 09, 2020 in Northamptonshire, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charles Coates / LAT Images)
SILVERSTONE, UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 09: Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 pit stop during the 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone on Sunday August 09, 2020 in Northamptonshire, United Kingdom. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
SILVERSTONE, UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 09: Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000 during the 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone on Sunday August 09, 2020 in Northamptonshire, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charles Coates / LAT Images)
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000, and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, leads Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35 pit stop
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix 2020. Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix 2020. Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix 2020. Valtteri Bottas
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix 2020. Valtteri Bottas
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix 2020. Lewis Hamilton
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix 2020. Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton overtakes Valtteri Bottas
SILVERSTONE, UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 09: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance during the 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone on Sunday August 09, 2020 in Northamptonshire, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
SILVERSTONE, UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 09: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault R.S.20, leads Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16 during the 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone on Sunday August 09, 2020 in Northamptonshire, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
SILVERSTONE, UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 08: Nico Hulkenberg, Racing Point celebrates in Parc Ferme during the 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone on Saturday August 08, 2020 in Northamptonshire, United Kingdom. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
SILVERSTONE, UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 09: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, leads Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000 during the 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone on Sunday August 09, 2020 in Northamptonshire, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
SILVERSTONE, UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 08: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance during the 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone on Saturday August 08, 2020 in Northamptonshire, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
SILVERSTONE, UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 09: Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20, leads Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01, and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault R.S.20 during the 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone on Sunday August 09, 2020 in Northamptonshire, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
Nico Hulkenberg, Racing Point RP20, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
Nico Hulkenberg, Racing Point RP20, leads Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
Nico Hulkenberg, Racing Point RP20, passes his pit board
NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 09: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 makes a pitstop during the F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 09, 2020 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // AP-24VYXNFMS1W11 // Usage for editorial use only //
NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 09: A general view of the pitlane and start finish straight as Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 goes past during the F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 09, 2020 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // AP-24VZFXUWW1W11 // Usage for editorial use only //
NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 09: Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 makes a pitstop for new tyres during the F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 09, 2020 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // AP-24VXYE33S2111 // Usage for editorial use only //
NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 09: Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 on track during the F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 09, 2020 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // AP-24VY6R54H1W11 // Usage for editorial use only //
NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 09: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 on track during the F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 09, 2020 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Frank Augstein/Pool via Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // AP-24VY19VA12111 // Usage for editorial use only //
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Renault F1 Team RS20.
70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Sunday 9th August 2020. Silverstone, England.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Renault F1 Team RS20.
70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Friday 7th August 2020. Silverstone, England.
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Renault F1 Team RS20 on the formation lap.
70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Sunday 9th August 2020. Silverstone, England.
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW43.
70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Sunday 9th August 2020. Silverstone, England.
NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 09: The Red Bull Racing team celebrate on the pitwall as race winner Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing crosses the finish line during the F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 09, 2020 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // AP-24VYJNGW92111 // Usage for editorial use only //
SILVERSTONE, UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 09: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, sprays the victory Champagne during the 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone on Sunday August 09, 2020 in Northamptonshire, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charles Coates / LAT Images)
NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 09: Race winner Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates with his team after the F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 09, 2020 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // AP-24VZAEZBS2111 // Usage for editorial use only //
NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 09: Toyoharu Tanabe of Honda and Masashi Yamamoto of Honda celebrate the win of Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing after the F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 09, 2020 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // AP-24VZHS93H1W11 // Usage for editorial use only //