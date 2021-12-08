Wallpaper Pictures 2021 Saudi Arabian F1 GP

Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Saudi-Arabien 2021. Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Saudi Arabian GP 2021.
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 04: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 04, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112040135 // Usage for editorial use only //
JEDDAH STREET CIRCUIT, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 04: Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21 during the Saudi Arabia GP at Jeddah Street Circuit on Saturday December 04, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Steven Tee / LAT Images)
2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Saturday – LAT Images
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 04: A general view showing Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF21 and Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda in the Pitlane during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 04, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112040177 // Usage for editorial use only //
*** BESTPIX *** JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 04: Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing walks from his car after stopping on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 04, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112040345 // Usage for editorial use only //
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Saudi-Arabien 2021. Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Saudi Arabian GP 2021. Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas
The Williams Racing team and the paddock observe a minute’s silence for Frank Williams.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Sunday 5th December 2021. Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Start of the race 44 HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 GP W12 E Performance, 77 BOTTAS Valtteri (fin), Mercedes AMG F1 GP W12 E Performance, 33 VERSTAPPEN Max (nld), Red Bull Racing Honda RB16B, action during the Formula 1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021, 21th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from December 3 to 5, 2021 on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 05: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 battle for track position at the restart during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 05, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Andrej Isakovic – Pool/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112050172 // Usage for editorial use only //
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Saudi-Arabien 2021. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Saudi Arabian GP 2021. Lewis Hamilton
JEDDAH STREET CIRCUIT, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 05: Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, leads Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, and Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B, at the retstart as Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, crashes out during the Saudi Arabia GP at Jeddah Street Circuit on Sunday December 05, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images)
JEDDAH STREET CIRCUIT, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 05: The Medical car attends the crash of Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B during the Saudi Arabia GP at Jeddah Street Circuit on Sunday December 05, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images)
2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Sunday – LAT Images
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 05: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 battle for track position during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 05, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112050319 // Usage for editorial use only //
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 05: Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Alpine A521 Renault, Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda battle for track position at the second restart during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 05, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112050185 // Usage for editorial use only //
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 05: Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Alpine A521 Renault, Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda battle for track position at the second restart during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 05, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112050289 // Usage for editorial use only //
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 05: Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Alpine A521 Renault, Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda battle for track position at the second restart during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 05, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112050204 // Usage for editorial use only //
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 05: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda leads the field into turn one ahead of Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 and Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Alpine A521 Renault at the second restart during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 05, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112050188 // Usage for editorial use only //
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 05: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 and the rest of the field as Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Alpine A521 Renault runs wide at the second restart during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 05, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112050320 // Usage for editorial use only //
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 04: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 04, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112040160 // Usage for editorial use only //
Start of the race, 33 VERSTAPPEN Max (nld), Red Bull Racing Honda RB16B, 11 PEREZ Sergio (mex), Red Bull Racing Honda RB16B, action during the Formula 1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021, 21th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from December 3 to 5, 2021 on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
JEDDAH STREET CIRCUIT, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 05: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B , leads Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12 during the Saudi Arabia GP at Jeddah Street Circuit on Sunday December 05, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images)
JEDDAH STREET CIRCUIT, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 05: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, leads Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521 during the Saudi Arabia GP at Jeddah Street Circuit on Sunday December 05, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
JEDDAH STREET CIRCUIT, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 03: Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 during the Saudi Arabia GP at Jeddah Street Circuit on Friday December 03, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 03: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 03, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112030630 // Usage for editorial use only //
JEDDAH STREET CIRCUIT, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 05: Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF21, battles with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21 during the Saudi Arabia GP at Jeddah Street Circuit on Sunday December 05, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images)
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 05: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 collide during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 05, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112050202 // Usage for editorial use only //
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 05: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 05, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112050211 // Usage for editorial use only //
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW43B.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Friday 3rd December 2021. Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
George Russell (GBR) Williams Racing FW43B.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Sunday 5th December 2021. Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
George Russell (GBR) Williams Racing FW43B.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Saturday 4th December 2021. Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
JEDDAH STREET CIRCUIT, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 03: Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21 during the Saudi Arabia GP at Jeddah Street Circuit on Friday December 03, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images)
JEDDAH STREET CIRCUIT, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 03: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21 during the Saudi Arabia GP at Jeddah Street Circuit on Friday December 03, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
JEDDAH STREET CIRCUIT, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 03: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21 during the Saudi Arabia GP at Jeddah Street Circuit on Friday December 03, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Charles Coates / LAT Images)
JEDDAH STREET CIRCUIT, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 03: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21 during the Saudi Arabia GP at Jeddah Street Circuit on Friday December 03, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images)
JEDDAH STREET CIRCUIT, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 04: Sparks kick up from Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21 during the Saudi Arabia GP at Jeddah Street Circuit on Saturday December 04, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Charles Coates / LAT Images)
JEDDAH STREET CIRCUIT, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 05: Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21 during the Saudi Arabia GP at Jeddah Street Circuit on Sunday December 05, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
JEDDAH STREET CIRCUIT, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 04: Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21 during the Saudi Arabia GP at Jeddah Street Circuit on Saturday December 04, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 05: Antonio Giovinazzi of Italy driving the (99) Alfa Romeo Racing C41 Ferrari leads Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 05, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112050314 // Usage for editorial use only //
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 03:Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 03, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112030334 // Usage for editorial use only //
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 05: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda in the Pitlane for a new front wing during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 05, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Andrej Isakovic – Pool/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112050196 // Usage for editorial use only //
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 05: Yuki Tsunoda of Scuderia AlphaTauri and Japan during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 05, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112050252 // Usage for editorial use only //
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 05: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 05, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112050312 // Usage for editorial use only //
99 GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021, 21th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from December 3 to 5, 2021 on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
14 ALONSO Fernando (spa), Alpine F1 A521, 99 GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021, 21th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from December 3 to 5, 2021 on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, portrait during the Formula 1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021, 21th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from December 3 to 5, 2021 on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
during the Formula 1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021, 21th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from December 3 to 5, 2021 on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021, 21th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from December 3 to 5, 2021 on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
99 GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021, 21th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from December 3 to 5, 2021 on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, 05 VETTEL Sebastian (ger), Aston Martin F1 AMR21, action during the Formula 1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021, 21th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from December 3 to 5, 2021 on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021, 21th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from December 3 to 5, 2021 on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021, 21th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from December 3 to 5, 2021 on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 05: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda crosses the finish line for second place during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 05, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112050313 // Usage for editorial use only //
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Saudi-Arabien 2021. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Saudi Arabian GP 2021. Lewis Hamilton
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 05: Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing and The Netherlands , Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Great Britain and Valterri Bottas of Mercedes and Finland on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 05, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112060010 // Usage for editorial use only //