Wallpaper Pictures 2021 Abu Dhabi F1 GP

Wallpaper photos of the 2021 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix driven on Yas Marina Circuit. This Grand Prix was won by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB16B on the 12th of December 2021.
RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action pitlane during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021, 22th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from December 10 to 12, 2021 on the Yas Marina Circuit, in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
new corner 9 illustration during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021, 22th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from December 10 to 12, 2021 on the Yas Marina Circuit, in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
Track atmosphere illustration during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021, 22th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from December 10 to 12, 2021 on the Yas Marina Circuit, in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 11: Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 11, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112110254 // Usage for editorial use only //
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: 2021 Championship contenders Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP stand in front of the F1 World Drivers Championship Trophy on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112120171 // Usage for editorial use only //
RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, portrait with his family on the grid during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021, 22th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from December 10 to 12, 2021 on the Yas Marina Circuit, in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
YAS MARINA CIRCUIT, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: Haas F1 team members on the grid during the Abu Dhabi GP at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021, 22th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from December 10 to 12, 2021 on the Yas Marina Circuit, in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi – Photo DPPI
2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Sunday – Steve Etherington
2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Sunday – Wolfgang Wilhelm
YAS MARINA CIRCUIT, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, battles with Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, for the lead on the opening lap during the Abu Dhabi GP at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images)
YAS MARINA CIRCUIT, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, battles with Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, on the opening lap during the Abu Dhabi GP at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images)
YAS MARINA CIRCUIT, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing battle for lead on first corner during the Abu Dhabi GP at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images)
GP ABU DHABI F1/2021 – VENERDÌ 10/12/2021 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP ABU DHABI F1/2021 – VENERDÌ 10/12/2021 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP ABU DHABI F1/2021 – VENERDÌ 10/12/2021 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP ABU DHABI F1/2021 – SABATO 11/12/2021 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP ABU DHABI F1/2021 – DOMENICA 12/12/2021 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP ABU DHABI F1/2021 – DOMENICA 12/12/2021 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12 side on
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M from above
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M from above
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M side on
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, in the pits during practice
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M from rear
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M straight on
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M from rear
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M straight on
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M above
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, leads Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02 entering a corner
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW43B.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Sunday 12th December 2021. Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Jack Aitken (GBR) / (KOR) Williams Racing FW43B.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Friday 10th December 2021. Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Jack Aitken (GBR) / (KOR) Williams Racing FW43B.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Friday 10th December 2021. Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE.
George Russell (GBR) Williams Racing FW43B.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Friday 10th December 2021. Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW43B.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Friday 10th December 2021. Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW43B.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Friday 10th December 2021. Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE.
George Russell (GBR) Williams Racing FW43B.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Saturday 11th December 2021. Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE.
YAS MARINA CIRCUIT, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21 during the Abu Dhabi GP at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Charles Coates / LAT Images)
YAS MARINA CIRCUIT, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21, leads George Russell, Williams FW43B during the Abu Dhabi GP at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
YAS MARINA CIRCUIT, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21 during the Abu Dhabi GP at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
YAS MARINA CIRCUIT, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21 during the Abu Dhabi GP at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Charles Coates / LAT Images)
YAS MARINA CIRCUIT, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21, leads Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B during the Abu Dhabi GP at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 11: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 11, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112110319 // Usage for editorial use only //
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 11:Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 11, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112110413 // Usage for editorial use only //
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112120190 // Usage for editorial use only //
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda and Valtteri Bottas of Finland driving the (77) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 compete for position on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112120207 // Usage for editorial use only //
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: The Scuderia AlphaTauri team watch as an aerial display flies overhead before the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112120235 // Usage for editorial use only //
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112120250 // Usage for editorial use only //
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 10: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 10, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112100148 // Usage for editorial use only //
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 10:Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 10, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112100360 // Usage for editorial use only //
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 11: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 11, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112110170 // Usage for editorial use only //
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 11: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 11, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112110202 // Usage for editorial use only //
Action, TS-Live, Yas Marina Circuit, GP2122a, F1, GP, UAE
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21
Action, Pirelli, TS-Live, Yas Marina Circuit, GP2122a, F1, GP, UAE
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21
Action, TS-Live, Yas Marina Circuit, GP2122a, F1, GP, UAE
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
Action, TS-Live, Yas Marina Circuit, GP2122a, F1, GP, UAE
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
Action, Yas Marina Circuit, GP2122a, F1, GP, UAE
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
Action, TS-Live, Yas Marina Circuit, GP2122a, F1, GP, UAE
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521, leads Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, and Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
Action, TS-Live, Yas Marina Circuit, GP2122a, F1, GP, UAE
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, leads Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41
Pit Stops, action, TS-Live, Yas Marina Circuit, GP2122a, F1, GP, UAE
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, leaves his pit box
2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Sunday – LAT Images
2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Sunday – Jiri Krenek
2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Saturday – Jiri Krenek
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Abu Dhabi 2021. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Abu Dhabi GP 2021. Lewis Hamilton
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action and 04 NORRIS Lando (gbr), McLaren MCL35M during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021, 22th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from December 10 to 12, 2021 on the Yas Marina Circuit, in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021, 22th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from December 10 to 12, 2021 on the Yas Marina Circuit, in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
99 GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021, 22th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from December 10 to 12, 2021 on the Yas Marina Circuit, in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 11: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 11, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112110309 // Usage for editorial use only //
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 11: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 11, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112110315 // Usage for editorial use only //
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 11: Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 11, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112110415 // Usage for editorial use only //
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: Race winner and 2021 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates with his team in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112120274 // Usage for editorial use only //
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112120555 // Usage for editorial use only //
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda takes the chequered flag during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112120536 // Usage for editorial use only //
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: Race winner and 2021 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112120576 // Usage for editorial use only //
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: Race winner and 2021 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates with Red Bull Racing Team Consultant Dr Helmut Marko and Masashi Yamamoto of Honda in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112120397 // Usage for editorial use only //
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: Race winner and 2021 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates with his father Jos Verstappen in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112120271 // Usage for editorial use only //
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: Race winner and 2021 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing is congratulated by runner up in the race and championship Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112120260 // Usage for editorial use only //
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: Race winner and 2021 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kamran Jebreili – Pool/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112120314 // Usage for editorial use only //
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: A general view as race winner and 2021 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium with second placed Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP, third placed Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari and Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112120546 // Usage for editorial use only //
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: Race winner and 2021 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112120295 // Usage for editorial use only //
GP ABU DHABI F1/2021 – DOMENICA 12/12/2021 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: Race winner and 2021 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates with his team after the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112120616 // Usage for editorial use only //
2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Sunday – Steve Etherington
GP ABU DHABI F1/2021 – GIOVEDÌ 09/12/2021 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: Race winner and 2021 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates with his team after the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112120615 // Usage for editorial use only //
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: Race winner and 2021 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates with his team after the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112120649 // Usage for editorial use only //
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: Race winner and 2021 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates with his team after the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX *** // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112120680 // Usage for editorial use only //
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 12: The race winners trophy is pictured in front of a pitboard for 2021 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112120384 // Usage for editorial use only //