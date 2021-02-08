Wallpaper Pictures 2020 Portuguese GP

ALGARVE INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, PORTUGAL – OCTOBER 25: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000, and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39 during the Portuguese GP at Algarve International Circuit on Sunday October 25, 2020, Portugal. (Photo by Charles Coates / LAT Images)
PORTIMAO, PORTUGAL – OCTOBER 25: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 locks up during the F1 Grand Prix of Portugal at Autodromo Internacional do Algarve on October 25, 2020 in Portimao, Portugal. (Photo by Joe Portlock/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202010250418 // Usage for editorial use only //
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01, leads Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20, Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000, and the remainder of the field at the start
ALGARVE INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, PORTUGAL – OCTOBER 24: Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01, leads Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20, and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35 during the Portuguese GP at Algarve International Circuit on Saturday October 24, 2020, Portugal. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Portugal 2020. Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Portugal GP 2020. Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Renault F1 Team RS20.
Portuguese Grand Prix, Friday 23rd October 2020. Portimao, Portugal.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, leads Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
PORTIMAO, PORTUGAL – OCTOBER 25: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Portugal at Autodromo Internacional do Algarve on October 25, 2020 in Portimao, Portugal. (Photo by Armando Franca – Pool/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202010250427 // Usage for editorial use only //
ALGARVE INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, PORTUGAL – OCTOBER 25: Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01 during the Portuguese GP at Algarve International Circuit on Sunday October 25, 2020, Portugal. (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images)
ALGARVE INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, PORTUGAL – OCTOBER 25: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39, battles with Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20 during the Portuguese GP at Algarve International Circuit on Sunday October 25, 2020, Portugal. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
George Russell (GBR) Williams Racing FW43.
Portuguese Grand Prix, Sunday 25th October 2020. Portimao, Portugal.
FIA Pool Image for Editorial Use Only
ALGARVE INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, PORTUGAL – OCTOBER 23: Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35 during the Portuguese GP at Algarve International Circuit on Friday October 23, 2020, Portugal. (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images)
ALGARVE INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, PORTUGAL – OCTOBER 25: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, leads Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01, and Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 during the Portuguese GP at Algarve International Circuit on Sunday October 25, 2020, Portugal. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW43 makes a pit stop.
Portuguese Grand Prix, Sunday 25th October 2020. Portimao, Portugal.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Renault F1 Team RS20.
Portuguese Grand Prix, Saturday 24th October 2020. Portimao, Portugal.
GP PORTOGALLO F1/2020 – VENERDÌ 23/10/2020
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
ALGARVE INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, PORTUGAL – OCTOBER 24: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35 during the Portuguese GP at Algarve International Circuit on Saturday October 24, 2020, Portugal. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Portugal 2020. Valtteri Bottas
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Portugal GP 2020. Valtteri Bottas
PORTIMAO, PORTUGAL – OCTOBER 24: Sparks fly from the car of Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Portugal at Autodromo Internacional do Algarve on October 24, 2020 in Portimao, Portugal. (Photo by Joe Portlock/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202010240231 // Usage for editorial use only //
ALGARVE INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, PORTUGAL – OCTOBER 23: Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43 during the Portuguese GP at Algarve International Circuit on Friday October 23, 2020, Portugal. (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images)
2020 Portuguese Grand Prix, Friday – Wolfgang Wilhelm
GP PORTOGALLO F1/2020 – VENERDÌ 23/10/2020
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
ALGARVE INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, PORTUGAL – OCTOBER 25: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20 during the Portuguese GP at Algarve International Circuit on Sunday October 25, 2020, Portugal. (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images)
George Russell (GBR) Williams Racing FW43.
Portuguese Grand Prix, Friday 23rd October 2020. Portimao, Portugal.
GP PORTOGALLO F1/2020 – SABATO 24/10/2020
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
Valtteri Bottas driving the Mercedes W11 in Portugal
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, leads Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW43.
Portuguese Grand Prix, Saturday 24th October 2020. Portimao, Portugal.
ALGARVE INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, PORTUGAL – OCTOBER 25: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35 during the Portuguese GP at Algarve International Circuit on Sunday October 25, 2020, Portugal. (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images)
ALGARVE INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, PORTUGAL – OCTOBER 24: George Russell, Williams FW43 during the Portuguese GP at Algarve International Circuit on Saturday October 24, 2020, Portugal. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
PORTIMAO, PORTUGAL – OCTOBER 25: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 and Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 battle for position on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Portugal at Autodromo Internacional do Algarve on October 25, 2020 in Portimao, Portugal. (Photo by Armando Franca – Pool/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202010250401 // Usage for editorial use only //
ALGARVE INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, PORTUGAL – OCTOBER 25: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance during the Portuguese GP at Algarve International Circuit on Sunday October 25, 2020, Portugal. (Photo by Charles Coates / LAT Images)
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Portugal 2020. Lewis Hamilton
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Portugal GP 2020. Lewis Hamilton
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Portugal 2020. Lewis Hamilton
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Portugal GP 2020. Lewis Hamilton
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Portugal 2020. Lewis Hamilton
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Portugal GP 2020. Lewis Hamilton