Wallpaper Photos 2025 Austrian F1 Grand Prix

Wallpaper photos of the 2025 driven on the , It was the ninth Grand Prix of 2025. The race was won by with the McLaren MCL39 on the 29th of June 2025.
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Franco Colapinto of Argentina driving the (43) Alpine F1 A525 Renault on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 as Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari runs wide during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202506290622 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202506290623 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari and Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202506290624 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 leads Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari and Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy driving the (12) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202506290714 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes leads Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by James Sutton – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Franco Colapinto of Argentina driving the (43) Alpine F1 A525 Renault on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Steven Tee/LAT Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Franco Colapinto of Argentina driving the (43) Alpine F1 A525 Renault kicks up gravel ahead of Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Steven Tee/LAT Images)
44 HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, action during the Formula 1 MSC Cruises Austrian Grand Prix 2025, 11th round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from June 27 to 29, 2025 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria – Photo Alberto Vimercati / DPPI
44 HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, action during the 7th round of the 2025 FIA Formula 2 Championship from June 27 to 29, 2025 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
16 LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, action during the Formula 1 MSC Cruises Austrian Grand Prix 2025, 11th round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from June 27 to 29, 2025 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 leads Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by James Sutton – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes leads Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by James Sutton – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by James Sutton – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes and Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes battle for track position during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by James Sutton – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes leads Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by James Sutton – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)
F1 Grand Prix of Austria – Final Practice
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: Alexander Dunne of Ireland driving the (89) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Steven Tee/LAT Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/LAT Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: Carlos Sainz of Spain driving the (55) Williams FW47 Mercedes on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Williams FW47 Mercedes on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/LAT Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/LAT Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: Carlos Sainz of Spain driving the (55) Williams FW47 Mercedes on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/LAT Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: Carlos Sainz of Spain driving the (55) Williams FW47 Mercedes on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 leads Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes and Oliver Bearman of Great Britain driving the (87) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202506290716 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: Oliver Bearman of Great Britain driving the (87) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari leads Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 and Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Steven Tee/LAT Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 28: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 28, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Michael Potts/LAT Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 28: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 28, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari leads Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari and Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Alpine F1 A525 Renault on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Sam Bagnall/Sutton Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202506290782 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 arrives on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Peter Fox/LAT Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202506290550 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 leads Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202506290615 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 leads Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Steven Tee/LAT Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202506290713 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202506290745 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes leads Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/LAT Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Steven Tee/LAT Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Joe Portlock/Getty Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 27: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Peter Fox/LAT Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 28: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 28, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Joe Portlock/Getty Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on the formation lap during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Sam Bagnall/Sutton Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202506290672 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Tim Clarke/LAT Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202506290710 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Franco Colapinto of Argentina driving the (43) Alpine F1 A525 Renault and Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 battle for track position on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Michael Potts/LAT Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202506290741 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202506290666 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202506290701 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 29: Race winner Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren Second placed Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren Third placed Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Scuderia Ferrari and Neil Houldley, Technical Director of Engineering at McLaren on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Joe Portlock/Getty Images)
