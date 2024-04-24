Wallpaper Photos 2024 Chinese F1 Grand Prix

Wallpaper photos of the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix driven on the Shanghai International Circuit, It was the fifth Grand Prix of 2024. The race was won by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB20 on the 21st of April 2024.
- SHANGHAI, CHINA – APRIL 21: Lando Norris of McLaren and Great Britain, Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing and The Netherlands and Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 21, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202404210317 // Usage for editorial use only //
- SHANGHAI, CHINA – APRIL 20: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 leads Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari SF-24 on track during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 20, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202404200114 // Usage for editorial use only //
- Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Sunday 21st April 2024. Shanghai, China.
- Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Sunday 21st April 2024. Shanghai, China.
- Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Sunday 21st April 2024. Shanghai, China.
- 55 SAINZ Carlos (spa), Scuderia Ferrari SF-24, action during the Formula 1 Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix 2024, 5th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship from April 19 to 21, 2024 on the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai, China – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
- during the Formula 1 Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix 2024, 5th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship from April 19 to 21, 2024 on the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai, China – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
- 55 SAINZ Carlos (spa), Scuderia Ferrari SF-24, during the Formula 1 Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix 2024, 5th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship from April 19 to 21, 2024 on the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai, China – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
- 55 SAINZ Carlos (spa), Scuderia Ferrari SF-24, during the Formula 1 Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix 2024, 5th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship from April 19 to 21, 2024 on the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai, China – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
- 16 LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-24, action during the Formula 1 Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix 2024, 5th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship from April 19 to 21, 2024 on the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai, China – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
- SHANGHAI, CHINA – APRIL 21: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL38 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 21, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202404210225 // Usage for editorial use only //
- SHANGHAI, CHINA – APRIL 21: The FIA Safety Car leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 21, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images ) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202404210226 // Usage for editorial use only //
- SHANGHAI, CHINA – APRIL 21: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 21, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images ) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202404210246 // Usage for editorial use only //
- SHANGHAI, CHINA – APRIL 20: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 leads Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-24 on track during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 20, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202404200112 // Usage for editorial use only //
- SHANGHAI, CHINA – APRIL 19: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during Sprint Qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 19, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images ) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202404190265 // Usage for editorial use only //
- SHANGHAI, CHINA – APRIL 19: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during Sprint Qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 19, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202404190209 // Usage for editorial use only //
- SHANGHAI, CHINA – APRIL 19: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 19, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202404190082 // Usage for editorial use only //
- SHANGHAI, CHINA – APRIL 20: George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W15 leads Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 20, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202404200110 // Usage for editorial use only //
- SHANGHAI, CHINA – APRIL 20: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 leads Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Alpine F1 A524 Renault on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 20, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202404200311 // Usage for editorial use only //
- SHANGHAI, CHINA – APRIL 21: Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 21, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202404210239 // Usage for editorial use only //
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 21: Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, leads Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, and Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB 01 during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday April 21, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 21: Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46 during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday April 21, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 21: Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24 during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday April 21, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 21: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 leads Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38 during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday April 21, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 21: Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber F1 Team C44, leads Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524 during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday April 21, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 21: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, leads Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday April 21, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
- SHANGHAI, CHINA – APRIL 21: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 takes the chequered flag during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 21, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images ) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202404210258 // Usage for editorial use only //
- SHANGHAI, CHINA – APRIL 21: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 leads the field into turn one at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 21, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images ) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202404210201 // Usage for editorial use only //
- SHANGHAI, CHINA – APRIL 21: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 takes the chequered flag during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 21, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202404210257 // Usage for editorial use only //
- Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von China 2024. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Chinese GP 2024. Lewis Hamilton
- Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von China 2024. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Chinese GP 2024. Lewis Hamilton
- Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Friday 19th April 2024. Shanghai, China.
- Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Friday 19th April 2024. Shanghai, China.
- Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Friday 19th April 2024. Shanghai, China.
- Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Friday 19th April 2024. Shanghai, China.
- SHANGHAI, CHINA – APRIL 20: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 leads Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-24 on track during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 20, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202404200118 // Usage for editorial use only //
- SHANGHAI, CHINA – APRIL 20: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 onto the grid prior to the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 20, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202404200119 // Usage for editorial use only //
- SHANGHAI, CHINA – APRIL 20: Sprint winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 20, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202404200131 // Usage for editorial use only //
- Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von China 2024. George Russell Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Chinese GP 2024. George Russell
- Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von China 2024. George Russell Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Chinese GP 2024. George Russell
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 19: Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, leads Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, and Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber F1 Team C44 during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Friday April 19, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 19: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, leads Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, and Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24 during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Friday April 19, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- SHANGHAI, CHINA – APRIL 21: Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing and The Netherlands celebrates finishing in first position in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 21, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202404210315 // Usage for editorial use only //
- SHANGHAI, CHINA – APRIL 21: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 21, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202404210248 // Usage for editorial use only //
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 19: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Friday April 19, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 19: Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB 01 during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Friday April 19, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 19: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Friday April 19, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 19: Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24 during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Friday April 19, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 19: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Friday April 19, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 19: George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15 during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Friday April 19, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 19: Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, leads Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, and Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber F1 Team C44 during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Friday April 19, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 19: Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, leads Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB 01, and Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber F1 Team C44 during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Friday April 19, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 19: Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, leads Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber F1 Team C44, and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Friday April 19, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 19: Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, leads Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Friday April 19, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 19: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, leads Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber F1 Team C44, Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB 01, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Friday April 19, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 19: Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24 during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Friday April 19, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 19: Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, leads Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, and Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24 during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Friday April 19, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 19: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Friday April 19, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 19: Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 leads George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15 during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Friday April 19, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 19: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Friday April 19, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 19: Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, leads Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber F1 Team C44, and Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Friday April 19, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- action, Shanghai International Circuit, GP2405a, F1, GP, China Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
- ACTION, TS-Live, Shanghai International Circuit, GP2405a, F1, GP, China Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
- action, Shanghai International Circuit, GP2405a, F1, GP, China Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
- action, Shanghai International Circuit, GP2405a, F1, GP, China Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, passes the chequered flag at the end of Sprint Qualifying
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 21: Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, leads Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber F1 Team C44, and Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524 during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday April 21, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 21: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, leads Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, and George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15 during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday April 21, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images)
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 21: Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24 battles with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday April 21, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images)
- SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, CHINA – APRIL 21: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, makes a pit stop during the Chinese GP at Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday April 21, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
- Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber F1 Team C44; 2024 Chinese Grand Prix, Formula One World Championship
- Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524 leads Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB 01, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Alex Albon, Williams FW46, Alex Albon, Williams FW46, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, out of the pit lane; 2024 Chinese Grand Prix, Formula One World Championship
- Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber F1 Team C44 ; 2024 Chinese Grand Prix, Formula One World Championship
- Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, leads Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber F1 Team C44, and Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524; 2024 Chinese Grand Prix, Formula One World Championship
- Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, acknowledges his home fans from the grid after the race; 2024 Chinese Grand Prix, Formula One World Championship
- Alex Albon, Williams FW46, leads Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber F1 Team C44; 2024 Chinese Grand Prix, Formula One World Championship
- Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber F1 Team C44 ; 2024 Chinese Grand Prix, Formula One World Championship
