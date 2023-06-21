Wallpaper Photos 2023 Canadian F1 Grand Prix

Wallpaper photos of the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix driven around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, This Grand Prix was won by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB19 on the 18th of June 2023.
-
- Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Sunday 18th June 2023. Montreal, Canada.
-
- CIRCUIT GILLES-VILLENEUVE, CANADA – JUNE 18: The drivers launch at the start of the race during the Canadian GP at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Sunday June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
-
- MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 18: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 leads the field off the line at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202306181232 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
- CIRCUIT GILLES-VILLENEUVE, CANADA – JUNE 18: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, leads Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, and the rest of the field at the start during the Canadian GP at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Sunday June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
-
- CIRCUIT GILLES-VILLENEUVE, CANADA – JUNE 18: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, leads Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, and the rest of the field at the start during the Canadian GP at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Sunday June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
-
- CIRCUIT GILLES-VILLENEUVE, CANADA – JUNE 18: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, leads Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, and Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60 during the Canadian GP at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Sunday June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
-
- CIRCUIT GILLES-VILLENEUVE, CANADA – JUNE 18: Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, leads Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, and Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 during the Canadian GP at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Sunday June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
-
- CIRCUIT GILLES-VILLENEUVE, CANADA – JUNE 18: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, leads Alex Albon, Williams FW45, and Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 during the Canadian GP at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Sunday June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
-
- CIRCUIT GILLES-VILLENEUVE, CANADA – JUNE 18: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, battles with George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 during the Canadian GP at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Sunday June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
-
- Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Sunday 18th June 2023. Montreal, Canada.
-
- Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43 at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Sunday 18th June 2023. Montreal, Canada.
-
- MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 18: Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari SF-23 leads Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 and Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Williams FW45 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202306181070 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
- Aramco, action, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, GP2309a, F1, GP Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, leads George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14
-
- CIRCUIT GILLES-VILLENEUVE, CANADA – JUNE 18: Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523 during the Canadian GP at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Sunday June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
-
- CIRCUIT GILLES-VILLENEUVE, CANADA – JUNE 18: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23 during the Canadian GP at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Sunday June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
-
- CIRCUIT GILLES-VILLENEUVE, CANADA – JUNE 18: Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 during the Canadian GP at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Sunday June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
-
- CIRCUIT GILLES-VILLENEUVE, CANADA – JUNE 18: Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60 during the Canadian GP at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Sunday June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
-
- CIRCUIT GILLES-VILLENEUVE, CANADA – JUNE 18: Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 during the Canadian GP at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Sunday June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
-
- CIRCUIT GILLES-VILLENEUVE, CANADA – JUNE 18: Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43 during the Canadian GP at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Sunday June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
-
- CIRCUIT GILLES-VILLENEUVE, CANADA – JUNE 18: Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 during the Canadian GP at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Sunday June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
-
- CIRCUIT GILLES-VILLENEUVE, CANADA – JUNE 18: Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04 during the Canadian GP at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Sunday June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
-
- MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 18: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 leads Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 VF-23 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202306181218 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
- MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 18: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202306181166 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
- Pit Stops, action, live, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, GP2309a, F1, GP Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, leaves his pit box
-
- Pirelli, action, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, GP2309a, F1, GP, Canada Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, leads Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
-
- Pirelli, action, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, GP2309a, F1, GP, Canada Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
-
- Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Sunday 18th June 2023. Montreal, Canada.
-
- Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Sunday 18th June 2023. Montreal, Canada.
-
- Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Sunday 18th June 2023. Montreal, Canada.
-
- Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Sunday 18th June 2023. Montreal, Canada.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW45. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Sunday 18th June 2023. Montreal, Canada.
-
- CIRCUIT GILLES-VILLENEUVE, CANADA – JUNE 18: Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23 during the Canadian GP at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Sunday June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
-
- CIRCUIT GILLES-VILLENEUVE, CANADA – JUNE 18: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, leads Alex Albon, Williams FW45 during the Canadian GP at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Sunday June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
-
- CIRCUIT GILLES-VILLENEUVE, CANADA – JUNE 18: Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, leads Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 during the Canadian GP at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Sunday June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
-
- Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW45. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Sunday 18th June 2023. Montreal, Canada.
-
- Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW45. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Sunday 18th June 2023. Montreal, Canada.
-
- Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW45. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Sunday 18th June 2023. Montreal, Canada.
-
- Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW45. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Sunday 18th June 2023. Montreal, Canada.
-
- 4 – GP CANADA F1/2023 – DOMENICA 18/06/2023 – credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
-
- 4 – GP CANADA F1/2023 – DOMENICA 18/06/2023 – credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
-
- Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Großer Preis von Kanada 2023. George Russell Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2023 Canadian GP. George Russell
-
- Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Großer Preis von Kanada 2023. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2023 Canadian GP. Lewis Hamilton
-
- CIRCUIT GILLES-VILLENEUVE, CANADA – JUNE 18: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, 1st position, takes the chequered flag during the Canadian GP at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Sunday June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
-
- Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Großer Preis von Kanada 2023. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2023 Canadian GP. Lewis Hamilton
-
- MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 18: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202306181071 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
- Portrait, Podium, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, GP2309a, F1, GP, Canada Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 2nd position, celebrates on the podium with his trophy
-
- CIRCUIT GILLES-VILLENEUVE, CANADA – JUNE 18: Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 2nd position, Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, and Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 3rd position, on the podium during the Canadian GP at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Sunday June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
-
- MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 18: The seven team members of the Red Bull Racing team that have been present for all 100 race wins, (L-R) Red Bull Racing Team Manager Jonathan Wheatley, Red Bull Racing Head of Car Engineering Paul Monaghan, Red Bull Racing Team Consultant Dr Helmut Marko, Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner, Ole Schack, mechanic at Red Bull Racing, Chris Gent, mechanic at Red Bull Racing and Richard Tomlinson of Red Bull Racing, pose for a photo after the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202306190022 // Usage for editorial use only //
