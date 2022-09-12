Wallpaper Photos 2022 Italian F1 Grand Prix

Nyck de Vries (NLD) Williams Racing FW44 Reserve Driver on the grid.
Italian Grand Prix, Sunday 11th September 2022. Monza Italy.
Frecce Tricolori above the grid during the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio d’Italia 2022, Italian Grand Prix 2022, 16th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from September 9 to 11, 2022 on the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, in Monza, Italy – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, leads Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, and the remainder of the field at the start exiting a corner
Nyck de Vries (NLD) Williams Racing FW44 Reserve Driver.
MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 11: Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing and The Netherlands overtakes George Russell of Mercedes and Great Britain during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 11, 2022 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202209110460 // Usage for editorial use only //
MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 11: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 11, 2022 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202209110357 // Usage for editorial use only //
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, leads Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36 head on
MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 11: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 and Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 11, 2022 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202209110605 // Usage for editorial use only //
MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 11: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL36 Mercedes during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 11, 2022 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202209110246 // Usage for editorial use only //
MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 11: Pierre Gasly of Scuderia AlphaTauri and France during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 11, 2022 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202209110442 // Usage for editorial use only //
MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 11: Pierre Gasly of Scuderia AlphaTauri and France during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 11, 2022 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202209110441 // Usage for editorial use only //
77 BOTTAS Valtteri (fin), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio d’Italia 2022, Italian Grand Prix 2022, 16th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from September 9 to 11, 2022 on the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, in Monza, Italy – Photo DPPI
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Italien 2022. George Russell Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Italian GP. George Russell
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Italien 2022. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Italian GP. Lewis Hamilton
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A522. Italian Grand Prix, Saturday 10th September 2022. Monza Italy.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Alpine F1 Team A522. Italian Grand Prix, Friday 9th September 2022. Monza Italy.
3 – GP ITALIA F1/2022 – SABATO 10/09/2022 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
4 – GP ITALIA F1/2022 – DOMENICA 11/09/2022 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
AUTODROMO NAZIONALE MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 11: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, heads to the grid during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on Sunday September 11, 2022 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
AUTODROMO NAZIONALE MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 11: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, leads Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18 during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on Sunday September 11, 2022 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
AUTODROMO NAZIONALE MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 11: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, leads Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44, and Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03 during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on Sunday September 11, 2022 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
action, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, GP2216a, F1, GP, Italy
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22
action, Pirelli, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, GP2216a, F1, GP, Italy
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, leads Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522
action, 3plus, Pirelli, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, GP2216a, F1, GP, Italy
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, leads Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, and Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522
Pointlessly Dark, action, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, GP2216a, F1, GP, Italy
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44, battles with Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22
action, 3plus, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, GP2216a, F1, GP, Italy
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, leads Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03 entering a corner
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, leads Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, and Nyck de Vries, Williams FW44 entering a corner
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, leads Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03 entering a corner
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, leads Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522 entering a corner
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36 side on
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, makes a pit stop
MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 11: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 passes his team celebrating on the pitwall during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 11, 2022 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202209110359 // Usage for editorial use only //
Williams Racing celebrate ninth position on his GP debut for Nyck de Vries (NLD) Williams Racing Reserve Driver.
Italian Grand Prix, Sunday 11th September 2022. Monza Italy.