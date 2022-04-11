Wallpaper Photos 2022 Australian F1 GP

Pierre Gasly of France and Scuderia AlphaTauri prepares to drive on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on April 10, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)
Start of the 2022 Australian F1 GP
MELBOURNE GRAND PRIX CIRCUIT, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, leads Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, and the remainder of the field at the start during the Australian GP at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on Sunday April 10, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving (16) the Ferrari F1-75 leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18, Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18, Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13, Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL36 Mercedes and George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on April 10, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
First corner of the 2022 Australian F1 GP
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Alpine F1 Team A522 and Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) AlphaTauri AT03 at the start of the race. Australian Grand Prix, Sunday 10th April 2022. Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia.
Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving (16) the Ferrari F1-75 leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18, Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 and the rest of the field round turn one at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on April 10, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Australian GP. George Russell
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Australian GP. Lewis Hamilton
3plus, action, TS-Live, Albert Park, GP2203a, F1, GP, Australia
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, leads Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, and Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Australian GP. Lewis Hamilton
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36
action, Aerial, Aramco, TS-Live, Albert Park, GP2203a, F1, GP, Australia
Alex Albon, Williams FW44, leads Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, and Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44
Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on April 09, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Alpine F1 Team A522. Australian Grand Prix, Sunday 10th April 2022. Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia.
Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on April 09, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, leaves his pit box after a stop
action, 3plus, Albert Park, GP2203a, F1, GP, Australia
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, leads Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42, and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03
18 STROLL Lance (can), Aston Martin F1 Team AMR22, 77 BOTTAS Valtteri (fin), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix 2022, 3rd round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Albert Park Circuit, from April 8 to 10, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
action, atmosphere, Albert Park, GP2203a, F1, GP, Australia
An aerial view of the circuit during the race
action, Aramco, TS-Live, Albert Park, GP2203a, F1, GP, Australia
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22
MELBOURNE GRAND PRIX CIRCUIT, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, leads Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, and Alex Albon, Williams FW44 during the Australian GP at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on Sunday April 10, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
77 BOTTAS Valtteri (fin), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix 2022, 3rd round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Albert Park Circuit, from April 8 to 10, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
action, TS-Live, Albert Park, GP2203a, F1, GP, Australia
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on April 10, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202204100299 // Usage for editorial use only //
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing.
Australian Grand Prix, Saturday 9th April 2022. Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia.
action, atmosphere, Albert Park, GP2203a, F1, GP, Australia
An aerial view of the circuit during the race
action, Albert Park, GP2203a, F1, GP, Australia
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW44.
Australian Grand Prix, Sunday 10th April 2022. Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia.
action, Aerial, TS-Live, Albert Park, GP2203a, F1, GP, Australia
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22
24 ZHOU Guanyu (chi), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix 2022, 3rd round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Albert Park Circuit, from April 8 to 10, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A522. Australian Grand Prix, Sunday 10th April 2022. Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Alpine F1 Team A522. Australian Grand Prix, Sunday 10th April 2022. Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A522. Australian Grand Prix, Sunday 10th April 2022. Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia.
action, Pit Stops, Albert Park, GP2203a, F1, GP, Australia
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, makes a stop
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on April 10, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202204100219 // Usage for editorial use only //
action, Aerial, TS-Live, Albert Park, GP2203a, F1, GP, Australia
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Alpine F1 Team A522. Australian Grand Prix, Sunday 10th April 2022. Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia.
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW44.
Australian Grand Prix, Sunday 10th April 2022. Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia.
GP AUSTRALIA F1/2022 – DOMENICA 10/04/2022 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
action, atmosphere, Albert Park, GP2203a, F1, GP, Australia
An aerial view of the circuit during the race
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, leads Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36
MELBOURNE GRAND PRIX CIRCUIT, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22 during the Australian GP at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on Sunday April 10, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
GP AUSTRALIA F1/2022 – DOMENICA 10/04/2022 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Australien 2022. George Russell Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Australian GP. George Russell
Scuderia Ferrari celebrates their second win of the 2022 season in Melbourne, Australia