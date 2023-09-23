Photos Practice & Quali 2023 Japanese F1 GP

Below you can find photos made during the practice sessions and qualifying on Friday and Saturday before the 2023 Japanese Formula One Grand Prix.
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 23: The car of Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing is seen in the garage after qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on September 23, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202309230295 // Usage for editorial use only //
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 22: Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23 during the Japanese GP at Suzuka on Friday September 22, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Jake Grant / LAT Images)
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 22: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on September 22, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202309220335 // Usage for editorial use only //
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 22: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on September 22, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202309220264 // Usage for editorial use only //
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 22: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on September 22, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202309220336 // Usage for editorial use only //
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 22: Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 during the Japanese GP at Suzuka on Friday September 22, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Jake Grant / LAT Images)
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 22: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 during the Japanese GP at Suzuka on Friday September 22, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 22: Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 during the Japanese GP at Suzuka on Friday September 22, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Jake Grant / LAT Images)
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 22: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 during the Japanese GP at Suzuka on Friday September 22, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Jake Grant / LAT Images)
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 22: Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23 during the Japanese GP at Suzuka on Friday September 22, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Jake Grant / LAT Images)
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 22: Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 during the Japanese GP at Suzuka on Friday September 22, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Jake Grant / LAT Images)
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 22: Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, leaves the garage during the Japanese GP at Suzuka on Friday September 22, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 22: Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 during the Japanese GP at Suzuka on Friday September 22, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin track walk
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 22: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 during the Japanese GP at Suzuka on Friday September 22, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 22: Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523 during the Japanese GP at Suzuka on Friday September 22, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 22: Alex Albon, Williams FW45 during the Japanese GP at Suzuka on Friday September 22, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 22: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23 during the Japanese GP at Suzuka on Friday September 22, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 23: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on September 23, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202309230078 // Usage for editorial use only //
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 23: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on September 23, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202309230175 // Usage for editorial use only //
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 22: Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23 during the Japanese GP at Suzuka on Friday September 22, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 23: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, alongside Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45 during the Japanese GP at Suzuka on Saturday September 23, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 23: Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23 during the Japanese GP at Suzuka on Saturday September 23, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 23: Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23 during the Japanese GP at Suzuka on Saturday September 23, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 23: Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, leads Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, in the pit lane during the Japanese GP at Suzuka on Saturday September 23, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 22: The Red Bull Racing team practice pitstops prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on September 22, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202309220059 // Usage for editorial use only //
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 23: Sparks fly behind Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on September 23, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202309230237 // Usage for editorial use only //
- action, Suzuka Circuit, GP2316a, F1, GP, Japan Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23
- Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Großer Preis von Japan 2023. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2023 Japanese GP. Lewis Hamilton
- Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Großer Preis von Japan 2023. George Russell Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2023 Japanese GP. George Russell
- Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Großer Preis von Japan 2023. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2023 Japanese GP. Lewis Hamilton
- Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Großer Preis von Japan 2023. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2023 Japanese GP. Lewis Hamilton
- Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Japanese Grand Prix, Friday 22nd September 2023. Suzuka, Japan.
- Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Japanese Grand Prix, Friday 22nd September 2023. Suzuka, Japan.
- Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW45. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Japanese Grand Prix, Friday 22nd September 2023. Suzuka, Japan.
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 23: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on September 23, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202309230164 // Usage for editorial use only //
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 22: George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 during the Japanese GP at Suzuka on Friday September 22, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Jake Grant / LAT Images)
- Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Japanese Grand Prix, Friday 22nd September 2023. Suzuka, Japan.
- Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Japanese Grand Prix, Friday 22nd September 2023. Suzuka, Japan.
- Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Japanese Grand Prix, Saturday 23rd September 2023. Suzuka, Japan.
- SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 23: Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing, Second placed qualifier Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren and Third placed qualifier Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren pose for a photo in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on September 23, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202309230177 // Usage for editorial use only //
