Photos Practice & Quali 2022 USA F1 GP

Below you can find photos made during the practice sessions and qualifying on Friday and Saturday before the 2022 USA Formula One Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton driving around with an aero-rack on the Mercedes W13 in Austin
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis der USA 2022. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 United States GP. Lewis Hamilton
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis der USA 2022. George Russell Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 United States GP. George Russell
3 – GP USA F1/2022 – SABATO 22/10/2022 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 21: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 21, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202210220032 // Usage for editorial use only //
AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202210220515 // Usage for editorial use only //
AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 21: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 21, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202210220026 // Usage for editorial use only //
AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 21: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 21, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202210220057 // Usage for editorial use only //
AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 21: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 21, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202210220022 // Usage for editorial use only //
CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 20: Pirelli branding during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Thursday October 20, 2022 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Carl Bingham / LAT Images)
CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 20: general view of grandstand, pirelli during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Thursday October 20, 2022 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images)
CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 20: Pirelli branding during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Thursday October 20, 2022 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Carl Bingham / LAT Images)
CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 20: Pirelli branding during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Thursday October 20, 2022 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Carl Bingham / LAT Images)
Brad Pitt and Charles Leclerc
CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 21: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, leaves the garage during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Friday October 21, 2022 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 20: Pirelli branding during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Thursday October 20, 2022 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)