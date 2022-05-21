Photos Practice & Quali 2022 Spanish F1 GP

Sergio Perez doing a practice start in Spain with the Red Bull RB18
BARCELONA, SPAIN – MAY 21: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 21, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202205210188 // Usage for editorial use only //
BARCELONA, SPAIN – MAY 21: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 21, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202205210154 // Usage for editorial use only //
GP SPAGNA F1/2022 – VENERDI’ 20/05/2022
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP SPAGNA F1/2022 – VENERDI’ 20/05/2022
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP SPAGNA F1/2022 – VENERDI’ 20/05/2022
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
BARCELONA, SPAIN – MAY 20: Juri Vips of Estonia driving the (36) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leaves the garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 20, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202205200448 // Usage for editorial use only //
Nyck de Vries (NLD) Williams Racing FW44 Test Driver.
Spanish Grand Prix, Friday 20th May 2022. Barcelona, Spain.
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW44.
Spanish Grand Prix, Friday 20th May 2022. Barcelona, Spain.
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Spanien 2022. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Spanish GP. Lewis Hamilton
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Spanien 2022. George Russell Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Spanish GP. George Russell
action, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, GP2206a, F1, GP, Spain
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A522. Spanish Grand Prix, Friday 20th May 2022. Barcelona, Spain.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A522. Spanish Grand Prix, Friday 20th May 2022. Barcelona, Spain.
77 BOTTAS Valtteri (fin), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Pirelli Grand Premio de Espana 2022, 6th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, from May 20 to 22, 2022 in Montmelo, Spain – Photo DPPI
2022 Spanish Grand Prix 2022, Friday – LAT Images
GP SPAGNA F1/2022 – VENERDI’ 20/05/2022
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP SPAGNA F1/2022 – VENERDI’ 20/05/2022 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP SPAGNA F1/2022 – VENERDI’ 20/05/2022
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP SPAGNA F1/2022 – VENERDI’ 20/05/2022 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP SPAGNA F1/2022 – VENERDI’ 20/05/2022 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Alpine F1 Team A522. Spanish Grand Prix, Friday 20th May 2022. Barcelona, Spain.
action, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, GP2206a, F1, GP, Spain
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, leaves the garage
BARCELONA, SPAIN – MAY 20: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 in the Pitlane during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 20, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202205200401 // Usage for editorial use only //
action, TS-Live, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, GP2206a, F1, GP, Spain
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, leaves the garage
action, TS-Live, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, GP2206a, F1, GP, Spain
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22
CIRCUIT DE BARCELONA-CATALUNYA, SPAIN – MAY 19: Pirelli branding Pirelli branding during the Spanish GP at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Thursday May 19, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Carl Bingham / LAT Images)