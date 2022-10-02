Photos Practice & Quali 2022 Singapore F1 GP

Below you can find photos made during the practice sessions and qualifying on Friday and Saturday before the 2022 Singapore Formula One Grand Prix.
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – OCTOBER 01: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on October 01, 2022 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images,) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202210010302 // Usage for editorial use only //
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – OCTOBER 01: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on October 01, 2022 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images,) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202210010265 // Usage for editorial use only //
2022 Singapore Grand Prix 2022, Friday – LAT Images
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 30: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 30, 2022 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images,) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202209300243 // Usage for editorial use only //