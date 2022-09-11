Photos Practice & Quali 2022 Italian F1 GP

Below you can find photos made during the practice sessions and qualifying on Friday and Saturday before the 2022 Italian Formula One Grand Prix.
MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 10: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 10, 2022 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202209100088 // Usage for editorial use only //
MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 10: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 10, 2022 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202209100159 // Usage for editorial use only //
MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 10: A tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022 is pictured on the car of Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 10, 2022 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202209100208 // Usage for editorial use only //
MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 10: Sergio Perez of Mexico and Red Bull Racing during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 10, 2022 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202209100266 // Usage for editorial use only //
MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 10: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 10, 2022 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202209100541 // Usage for editorial use only //
2 – GP ITALIA F1/2022 – VENERDI’ 09/09/2022
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
Max Verstappen driving the Red Bull RB18 at Monza
1 – GP ITALIA F1/2022 – GIOVEDI’ 08/09/2022
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office