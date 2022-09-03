Photos Practice & Quali 2022 Dutch F1 GP

Below you can find photos made during the practice sessions and qualifying on Friday and Saturday before the 2022 Dutch Formula One Grand Prix.
ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 03: Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates with Rico Verhoeven in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 03, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202209030358 // Usage for editorial use only //
ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 03: Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 03, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202209030351 // Usage for editorial use only //
CIRCUIT ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 03: George Russell, Mercedes W13 during the Dutch GP at Circuit Zandvoort on Saturday September 03, 2022 in North Holland, Netherlands. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
CIRCUIT ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 03: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 during the Dutch GP at Circuit Zandvoort on Saturday September 03, 2022 in North Holland, Netherlands. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis der Niederlande 2022. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Dutch GP. Lewis Hamilton
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis der Niederlande 2022. George Russell Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Dutch GP. George Russell
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis der Niederlande 2022. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Dutch GP. Lewis Hamilton
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis der Niederlande 2022. George Russell Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Dutch GP. George Russell
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis der Niederlande 2022. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Dutch GP. Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc driving the Ferrari F1-75 around Zandvoort
ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 02: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 02, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202209020710 // Usage for editorial use only //
ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 02: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 02, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202209020711 // Usage for editorial use only //
CIRCUIT ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 02: Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36 during the Dutch GP at Circuit Zandvoort on Friday September 02, 2022 in North Holland, Netherlands. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
CIRCUIT ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 02: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 during the Dutch GP at Circuit Zandvoort on Friday September 02, 2022 in North Holland, Netherlands. (Photo by Alastair Staley / LAT Images)
CIRCUIT ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 02: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36 during the Dutch GP at Circuit Zandvoort on Friday September 02, 2022 in North Holland, Netherlands. (Photo by Alastair Staley / LAT Images)
CIRCUIT ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 02: Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 during the Dutch GP at Circuit Zandvoort on Friday September 02, 2022 in North Holland, Netherlands. (Photo by Alastair Staley / LAT Images)
CIRCUIT ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 02: Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75 during the Dutch GP at Circuit Zandvoort on Friday September 02, 2022 in North Holland, Netherlands. (Photo by Alastair Staley / LAT Images)
CIRCUIT ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 02: Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522 during the Dutch GP at Circuit Zandvoort on Friday September 02, 2022 in North Holland, Netherlands. (Photo by Alastair Staley / LAT Images)
CIRCUIT ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 02: Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 during the Dutch GP at Circuit Zandvoort on Friday September 02, 2022 in North Holland, Netherlands. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
CIRCUIT ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 02: Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, leads Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03 during the Dutch GP at Circuit Zandvoort on Friday September 02, 2022 in North Holland, Netherlands. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
CIRCUIT ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 02: Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03, leads Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18 during the Dutch GP at Circuit Zandvoort on Friday September 02, 2022 in North Holland, Netherlands. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
CIRCUIT ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 02: Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36 during the Dutch GP at Circuit Zandvoort on Friday September 02, 2022 in North Holland, Netherlands. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
CIRCUIT ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 02: Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03, leads Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22 during the Dutch GP at Circuit Zandvoort on Friday September 02, 2022 in North Holland, Netherlands. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
CIRCUIT ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 02: Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, and Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522 during the Dutch GP at Circuit Zandvoort on Friday September 02, 2022 in North Holland, Netherlands. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
CIRCUIT ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 02: Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, leads Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03, and Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22 during the Dutch GP at Circuit Zandvoort on Friday September 02, 2022 in North Holland, Netherlands. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
CIRCUIT ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 02: Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22 during the Dutch GP at Circuit Zandvoort on Friday September 02, 2022 in North Holland, Netherlands. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
CIRCUIT ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 02: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 during the Dutch GP at Circuit Zandvoort on Friday September 02, 2022 in North Holland, Netherlands. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
CIRCUIT ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 02: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, leads Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44, and Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 during the Dutch GP at Circuit Zandvoort on Friday September 02, 2022 in North Holland, Netherlands. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
CIRCUIT ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 02: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22 during the Dutch GP at Circuit Zandvoort on Friday September 02, 2022 in North Holland, Netherlands. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
CIRCUIT ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 03: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and Carlos Sainz, Ferrari during the Dutch GP at Circuit Zandvoort on Saturday September 03, 2022 in North Holland, Netherlands. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)