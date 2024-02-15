2024 Red Bull RB20 F1 Car Launch Photos

2024 Red Bull RB20 F1 Car Launch Photos
15 February 2024 by    1 min read

Here you can find the first photos of the Red Bull RB20, this F1 car was launched on Wednesday 15th of February 2024. The Red Bull Formula 1 car will be raced in the 2024 F1 season by the Dutch driver Max Verstappen and Mexican Sergio Pérez drivers .

✅ Check out the Red Bull W20 F1 Launch Video.

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.