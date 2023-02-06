2023 Williams FW45 F1 car launch photos

Here you can find the first photos of the brand new Williams FW45, these photos have been shared by the Williams Racing team on the 6th of February.
This car will be raced in the 2023 F1 season by the British/Thai driver Alex Albon and United States driver Logan Sargeant.
-
- Williams FW45
Monday 6th February 2023, Williams Racing Headquarters, Grove, England.
- Williams FW45
Monday 6th February 2023, Williams Racing Headquarters, Grove, England.
- Behind The Scenes of Launch
Williams FW45
Monday 6th February 2023, Williams Racing Headquarters, Grove, England.
- Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams FW45
Monday 6th February 2023, Williams Racing Headquarters, Grove, England.
