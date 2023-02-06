2023 Williams FW45 F1 car launch photos

6 February 2023 by    1 min read

Here you can find the first photos of the brand new Williams FW45, these photos have been shared by the Williams Racing team on the 6th of February.

This car will be raced in the 2023 F1 season by the British/Thai driver Alex Albon and United States driver Logan Sargeant.

