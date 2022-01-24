2022 Mercedes W13 F1 car launch photos
Here you can find the first (computer generated) photos of the new Mercedes W13, these photos have been shared by Mercedes on social media on the 23rd of January.
This car will be raced in the 2022 F1 season by British drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.
This is not the 2022 Mercedes. Clickbait at its best
If that's so, why do you think Mercedes has released/published them last week on social media?
Am I wrong or did LH announced come back to Silver for 2022 earlier last year? Nothing against current colour though, still looks epic!
Oh, you cant believe anything Lord Lewis says anymore I'm afraid,any shred of credibility has now gone, with 28 full days before testing starts, Toto still doesn't know whose driving his cars next year.....the most successful team in F1 history (probably) is , lets be blunt about it, an embarrassment, leaving the teams future open to Lewis's mood and hissy fits .
Yeah the car looks ok, whether its computer generated image or not, still time to spray the cars silver, as your right i think was announced .
I thought the same maybe Lewis didn't like the idea of going back to silver, maybe change the name to "Black Arrows" that would be cool.
Oooh. If Merc remains black that's gonna irk some haters. Lol.
Separate from Sir Lewis's like a boss influence over the team, it's brilliant marketing as Merc's AMG line, which includes the "Black" series, saw an almost 70% increase in sales last year.
So you see my myopic hater compadres, this is bigger than your petty narrow minded bitching about a return to silver. That Black Arrows power! "See what I did there?!"....a homage to Super Fly. 😄