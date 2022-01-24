2022 Mercedes W13 F1 car launch photos

Mercedes W13 right front view
24 January 2022 by    1 min read
Here you can find the first (computer generated) photos of the new Mercedes W13, these photos have been shared by Mercedes on social media on the 23rd of January.

This car will be raced in the 2022 F1 season by British drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

6 F1 Fan comments on “2022 Mercedes W13 F1 car launch photos

    • shroppyfly

      Oh, you cant believe anything Lord Lewis says anymore I'm afraid,any shred of credibility has now gone, with 28 full days before testing starts, Toto still doesn't know whose driving his cars next year.....the most successful team in F1 history (probably) is , lets be blunt about it, an embarrassment, leaving the teams future open to Lewis's mood and hissy fits .

      Yeah the car looks ok, whether its computer generated image or not, still time to spray the cars silver, as your right i think was announced .

  4. Jax

    Oooh. If Merc remains black that's gonna irk some haters. Lol.
    Separate from Sir Lewis's like a boss influence over the team, it's brilliant marketing as Merc's AMG line, which includes the "Black" series, saw an almost 70% increase in sales last year.
    So you see my myopic hater compadres, this is bigger than your petty narrow minded bitching about a return to silver. That Black Arrows power! "See what I did there?!"....a homage to Super Fly. 😄

