2022 Haas VF-22 F1 car launch photos

Haas VF-22 right side view
4 February 2022 by    1 min read
 2

Here you can find the first photos of the brand new Haas VF-22, these photos have been shared by the Haas team on the 4th of February.

This car will be raced in the 2022 F1 season by German driver Mick Schumacher and Russian driver Nikita Mazepin.

