2022 Haas VF-22 F1 car launch photos
Here you can find the first photos of the brand new Haas VF-22, these photos have been shared by the Haas team on the 4th of February.
This car will be raced in the 2022 F1 season by German driver Mick Schumacher and Russian driver Nikita Mazepin.
Very different from the concept the FIA produced.
Personally I think it's very ugly, looks like Squidward from Sponge Bob
How can they yet again have come up with regulations that lead to enormous front spoilers?
Other than that, it's a total pig.