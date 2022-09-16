Williams: Off Grid | Italian GP | Williams Racing

This week's episode of Off Grid is brought to you from Monza, where Williams Racing and the Formula One community paid our respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II all weekend. After travelling from Zandvoort, we completed our European triple header at an Italian Grand Prix full of drama.

On Saturday morning, Alex Albon fell ill and wouldn't be able to drive for the remainder of the weekend. Thankfully, he was OK. Our Reserve Driver, Nyck de Vries, stepped in to replace him at the last minute and would enjoy a whirlwind debut weekend in Formula One. The Dutchman progressed to Q2 on Saturday, finished P9 in his first-ever Grand Prix and was then voted Driver of the Day by F1 fans. Watch how it all went down in Monza.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: