In a Channel 4 exclusive interview, the seven time Formula 1 World Champion, Lewis Hamilton, discusses the reasons behind his tough start to the 2022 F1 season, his memories of winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone eight times and looks back at the tough end to the 2021 season he experienced in Abu Dhabi when Max Verstappen just pipped him to the World Championship.

