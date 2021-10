Craig Scarborough talks Peter Windsor through the new F1 car regulations for 2022. Will the new generation of cars be faster/slower?

How much design freedom do the regulations allow? And will the '22 cars be more conducive to overtaking? In the first of three videos in which we look ahead to 2022, Scarbs answers all these questions (and more).

