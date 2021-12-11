We'll all miss him - Kimi Räikkönen

11 December 2021 by    1 min read
After 19 F1 seasons Kimi Raikkonen will retire for good from Formula 1. This video is small tribute by Alfa Romeo for one of the most popular F1 drivers ever.

