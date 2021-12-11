We'll all miss him - Kimi Räikkönen
After 19 F1 seasons Kimi Raikkonen will retire for good from Formula 1. This video is small tribute by Alfa Romeo for one of the most popular F1 drivers ever.
Check out more items on this website about:
After 19 F1 seasons Kimi Raikkonen will retire for good from Formula 1. This video is small tribute by Alfa Romeo for one of the most popular F1 drivers ever.
Check out more items on this website about:
Last 5 F1 Videos items:
✅ Check out all other latest F1 News & Updates »
Leopold, I know your happy Max being on pole, but can you attach the video relating to this article
Thanks