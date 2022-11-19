Virtual Lap | Sergio Perez drives the RB18 at Yas Marina circuit

Virtual Lap | Sergio Perez drives the RB18 at Yas Marina circuit
19 November 2022 by    1 min read

For the final time this season, Checo is behind the wheel of the RB18 on F1 Games From Codemasters for a lap of the Yas Marina Circuit.

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.