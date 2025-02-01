Vettel Takes a Retro Spin: Reviving Legendary F1 Cars
This is a video of four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel driving the 1992 Williams FW14B (V10) and the McLaren MP4/8 from 1993 (V8).
Nigel Mansell won the 1992 F1 title with the FW14B, while Ayrton Senna took arguably his greatest victory with the MP4/8 at Donington Park in the 1993 European Grand Prix.
Both cars are properties of the German driver.
This took place at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2024.
